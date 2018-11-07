Rufford Abbey named visitor attraction of the year

Rufford Abbey Country Park has been named as visitor attraction of the year at the Nottinghamshire Hospitalty Star Awards

The park won the prize for its improvement since the partnerships between Nottinghamshire County Council and Parkwood Outdoors last year.

Rufford Abbey's new adventure playground has been officially opened

The park has seen new facilities such as adventure golf, boating, archery and a brand new children’s play area, alongside running a family friendly events programme throughout the year.

Andrew Cox, general manager at Rufford Abbey, said: “I have worked at Rufford for the past 22 years and I am very proud to be part of a team which strives to deliver excellent service to our visitors.

“Without their continued commitment to making Rufford a great place to visit, I don’t think we would be here celebrating such a wonderful accolade.”

Rufford has a team of 100 staff members from marketing and events, catering, hospitality, retail and operations managing the day-to-day running of the site.

Nottinghamshire County Council, which owns the park, is still heavily involved in ensuring that Rufford is an exemplar country park and has supported all of the developments.

Councillor John Cottee, of the county council’s place committee, said: ”We are delighted at this news.

“Rufford is regularly voted the county’s favourite free tourist attraction and this latest award is testament to the park staying relevant by continuing to develop and offer something new to visitors.”