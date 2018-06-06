RSPCA reveal how many dogs were left in hot Notts cars in one week

The RSPCA received two calls-an-hour about dogs being left in cars during last week’s hot weather.

nationally, the charity was contacted 317 times about the issue between Monday and Sunday with Nottinghamshire residents placing just two calls to the charity in the time period making it the second lowest region nationally.

The RSPCA is one of 14 organisations which run the Dogs Die in Hot Cars campaign each year, reminding pet owners never to leave their animals in hot environments such as vehicles, caravans, conservatories and outbuildings.

Dogs Die in Hot Cars campaign manager Holly Barber, who works for the RSPCA, said: “It’s difficult to understand why we are still receiving so many calls when the weather improves and why owners are still dicing with their pet’s lives.

“It’s simple – never leave your pet alone in a hot environment.

“Whether you’re popping into the shop for a newspaper or nipping into a pharmacy to pick up a prescription, please don’t take the risk.

“Last week, we had more than 300 calls about animals in hot environments and this figure should be zero.”

Dog welfare expert Lisa Hens added: “Never leave an animal in a car, caravan, conservatory or outbuilding when it’s warm outside as temperatures can quickly rise, even when it doesn’t feel that hot. For example, when it’s 22C outside, within an hour the temperature can reach 47C inside a vehicle, which can result in death.”