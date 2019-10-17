Royal British Legion's union standard to be on show for Sutton's Remembrance Day parade

With the annual Remembrance Day commemorations less than a month away, organisers of Sutton’s annual parade have revealed some big changes for this year’s event.

Up until last year’s centenary event, the parade was organised by former Royal Green Jacket and Sutton man Roy Harrison.

Organiser Joel Meakin, left, and former organiser Roy Harrison, centre, with Father Andy Nicolls outside Sutton's St Mary's Church.,

However, the veteran stepped down from the duties to spend more time with his family, leaving the parade in the hands of an events management firm run by Joel Meakin.

And Mr Meakin has revealed the parade, which will take place on Sunday, November 10 in the town centre, will feature a Royal British Legion union standard for the first time since the legion’s Sutton and Skegby branch closed more than five years ago.

He said: “Since I took over from Roy to organise the parade, it’s been a bit of a struggle, but we’ve got some good news.

“I’ve managed to purchase a union standard for the parade, and, for the first time since the Royal British Legion branch closed, we will have one on show.

“Luckily, we had some extra funds to afford this and its massive news for the parade.

"Further to that we will be taking it in to St Mary’s Church for blessing on November 3 before it goes on parade, and the day we do that will be the reopening of the church after a huge repainting operation.”

The parade will meet at 9.20am in Forest Street, before marching to the Cenotaph, where there will be a service from 10.50am.