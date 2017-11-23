Royal badge manufacturer secures £1.2 million of help to expand

A successful family-run business based in Newstead, whose clients include the Royal Family, has won £1.2 worth of investment to help future growth.

Badgemaster makes bespoke name tags, badges and ID cards that are worn by a staggering total of five million people across the world every day.

Now the company has received help from the financial planner, Frontier Development Capital (FDC), to further pursue expansion plans. FDC gives support and advice to enable companies to reach their full potential.

“With this help from FDC, we can plan and prepare for the next chapter in Badgemaster’s story,” said the firm’s managing director, John Bancroft.

“We want to ensure the business continues to improve, to evolve with technology, to invest in staff and to establish an even stronger management team to take it forward in the years to come.”

John founded Badgemaster with his wife Vicky in 1982 when they worked from a portable building. The pair have grown the business each year, to such an extent that it now employs 88 people at the Hazelford Way Industrial Park. John was even awarded the MBE in 2013 for services to business.

The firm produces about 300,000 badges each month for more than 30,000 customers. Clients include Harrods, Selfridges, Waitrose, John Lewis, Boots, Nando’s, Thorntons, Virgin Atlantic O2, Center Parcs, Costa, Easy Jet and Premier Inn. In 2006, Badgemaster was awarded the Royal Warrant for its work supplying badges to the staff of the Royal Households.

“We are built on strong customer-loyalty and a track record for delivering quality badges at competitive prices,” added John.