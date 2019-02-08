Romantic restaurants in Mansfield and beyond: where to find 11 of the best
Have you planned a Valentine's Day treat for your sweetheart?
We've done the legwork for you and found 11 of the best restaurants, helped by reviews on TripAdvisor.
Refined, Derby Road, Mansfield, NG18 5BH, tel. 01623 413629, website:refinedining.co.uk. "The food was fantastic - good sized portions, well presented and very tasty," according to a review on TripAdvisor.
Victoria Tandoori, Albert Street, Mansfield, NG18 1EB, tel. 01623 655995, website: www.victoriatandoori.co.uk. ". "My partner is a curry snob and difficult to please, this place blew him away," reported a customer. "The food was lovely, customer service was extremely attentive.
The Devonshire Arms, Rectory Road, Upper Langwith, Mansfield, NG20 9RF, tel. 01623 747777, website: www.thedevonshire.info. "The menu choice was very good and well priced," according to a TripAdvisor review, "the food was superb, very well presented and great tasting."