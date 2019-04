A man stole a number of items including cigarettes following a robbery in Blidworth.

Police officers were called to a BP Garage in Dale Lane, Blidworth at around 9.15am yesterday (Saturday, April 6) following reports of a robbery.

Dale Lane

The victim was verbally threatened and a man stole a number of items including cigarettes.

Officers worked quickly to identify and locate a suspect.

A 60-year-old man was arrested and remains in police custody.