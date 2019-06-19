Roadworks appear in Mansfield Woodhouse as Severn Trent solve hydrant issue

Roadworks have appeared in Mansfield Woodhouse as Severn Trent Water resolve a hydrant issue by the road.

Officers from Severn Trent arrived in Old Mill Lane earlier today (June 19) to fit a new hydrant, with the old one "leaking and broken".

Severn Trent Water's base, on Old Mill Lane.

There is likely to be temporary traffic lights, but Severn Trent assured your Chad "there will be no road closure" and that it will be a "quick job".

A spokesman said: "We are currently on scene at Old Mill Lane installing a new hydrant there.

"The one which is already there is broken and needed replacing.

"There is likely going to be leakage and there may be some temporary traffic lights.

"But this should be a quick job and I do not imagine the road will close."