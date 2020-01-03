Road closure as casualty taken to hospital in Mansfield crash

A major Mansfield road has been closed and a person taken to hospital after a crash.

Police were called to Rufford Road at around 7.40am this morning (Friday, January 3) to reports of a collision involving two cars.

One person has been taken to hospital but their injuries are not thought to be life threatening, say Nottinghamshire Police.

The road is currently closed at Sherwood Pines through to Clipstone while emergency services clear the scene.

This picture was posted to Facebook by Claire Louise.