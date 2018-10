A major road in Alfreton was closed off and a driver was cut from their vehicle after a ‘serious’ collision.

The crash, between a car and HGV, happened on the A38 northbound at around 1.40pm this afternoon (Wednesday, October 24).

Pic: Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service.

One female trapped in a car was extricated by crews from Alfreton and Ashfield and placed in the care of ambulance crews.

The condition of the female is not known.

Motorists are advised to expect delays around this area.