A road has been closed near Mansfield after a crash which left a man in hospital with serious injuries.

Nottinghamshire Police have closed Mansfield Road, in Spion Kop, Warsop, between the junction with Sookholme Road and the railway bridge.

The road

A police spokesman has said the collision happened between a car and a motorbike at 2.45pm today.

A police spokesman said: "One man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries."

Anyone with information should call 101, inc 496 of 13 April.