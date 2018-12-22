Road closed in Kirkby after serious crash

A road in Kirkby is closed after a serious crash in the early hours of the morning.

Officers were called at around 2.20am this morning to reports of a serious collision involving a single vehicle in Victoria Road, Kirkby.

The road is closed near to the junction with Hartcourt Street and is likely to remain so for some time, Nottinghamshire Police said.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

If you have any information or dashcam footage call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 113 of 22 December.