Road closed as emergency services attend major incident in Kirkby

A main road which leads into Kirkby-in-Ashfield has been closed while emergency services deal with a road traffic collision.

By Lucy Roberts
Tuesday, 14th June 2022, 3:15 pm
Ashfield Fire Station has been at the scene for a few hours.
Ashfield Fire Station posted on social media around 1pm today (Tuesday, June 14), warning people to use an alternative route while they attend the incident.

A spokesperson said: “Both appliances are in attendance at an RTC at Kirkby Cross, Kirby in Ashfield.

“The road remains closed, traffic is building up.

“Please find an alternative route and slow down on the approaches.”

Passers-by have speculated online that the traffic is due to a ‘really bad accident’ and that police are also on the scene.

More information and further updates as we get them.

