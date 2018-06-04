RHS CHATSWORTH FLOWER SHOW: What you can expect to see and all you need to know

Thousands of people will be flocking to Derbyshire this week as the RHS Chatsworth Flower Show takes place.

The event begins on Wednesday June 6 and runs until Sunday June 10.

RHS letters at RHS Chatsworth Flower Show 2017.

Those attending will be able to enjoy a huge range of displays and demonstrations, get advice from experts, enjoy a wide range of food and drink and even do some shopping.

Liz Patterson, RHS Chatsworth Flower Show Manager, said: “We can’t wait to welcome visitors to our second show.

“We have packed in lots of exciting new features alongside the aspects that proved so popular last year.

“We’ve got something for everyone to enjoy – gardeners of all levels of enthusiasm, food fans and families too.

“Our fantastic line up of experts in the Garden and Artisan Kitchen Theatres are sure to inspire with their talks and demos thought out the week.

“We’re keen for visitors to get involved too in the Artisan Craft Area, and take a tour around the Living Laboratory which is packed full of some great ideas on how green spaces and gardening can have a positive impact on our lives.”

Here’s all the information you need to know.

When is the RHS Chatsworth Flower Show on?

The show opens at 10am on Wednesday June 6, which is RHS Members’ Day.

It then opens to the general public on Thursday June 7.

Opening times are as follows:

Wednesday June 6 (RHS Members’ Day) - 10am-6.30pm

Thursday June 7- Saturday June 9 - 10am-6.30pm.

Sunday June 10 - 10am-5pm. The plant sell-off begins at 4pm on the last day of the show.

Where can I park?

There is ample parking within the grounds which is free of charge. All motorists will be directed to an appropriate car park on arrival.

Car parks open from 8am and close an hour after the show closes.

Some parking areas are further away from the show entrance and there will be a fleet of golf buggies operating between the car parks and the entrance for those visitors with walking difficulties.

Premium parking is sold out.

If you have booked premium parking, display your ticket clearly on arrival at the show and follow signage for premium parking when you enter the site.

Can I get to the show via public transport?

The closest train station to Chatsworth is Chesterfield. For information about train times, or to plan your journey, click here.

There are a number of buses which stop close to Chatsworth.

Passengers arriving by bus into Baslow village can access the park via a public footpath. From the bus stop at Goose Green, walk over the bridge and follow the path to your right. It is a 2km walk to the show.

For bus information, click here.

Shuttle buses -

A free shuttle bus service will run every 20 minutes from Chesterfield Station to Chatsworth House. It will pick up from the station car park and turn left out of the station, the bus will pick up to the left of the bike racks. The stop will be clearly signed posted and labelled.

A return service will run every 20 minutes from Chatsworth House to Chesterfield Station. It will pick up from the Shuttle Bus Pick up and Drop off point, located outside of the Dark Peak Entrance, next to the Coach Park.

Village Shuttle 1 -

A service will run once an hour, starting in Bakewell, calling at: Pilsley; Baslow; Edensor; arriving at Chatsworth House.

It will pick up from the following stations:

Bakewell, Rutland Square

Pilsley, Chatsworth Farm Shop

Baslow, Bakewell Road, Devonshire Bridge

Edensor, Edensor Village Gates

Each bus stop will be clearly labelled.

A return service will run the reverse of the route every hour from Chatsworth House. It will pick up from the Shuttle Bus Pick up and Drop off point, located outside of the Dark Peak Entrance, next to the Coach Park.

Village Shuttle 2 -

A service will run every half an hour from Rowlsey to Chatsworth House. It will pick up from Peak Shopping Village; the bus stop will be clearly labelled.

A return service will run every half an hour from Chatsworth House to Rowsley. It will pick up from the Shuttle Bus Pick up and Drop off point, located outside of the Dark Peak Entrance, next to the Coach Park.

You do not need to book these services, and they are free of charge to use.

The shuttle services are unfortunately not wheelchair accessible.

For timetables, see the RHS Chatsworth Flower Show website.

Can I take my own food, or will there be food available to buy?

There will be a wide range of drink available within the showground, and the White Peak restaurant will also be open.

Visitors can also take picnics.

How much is entry and how do I buy tickets?

Advance tickets range from £18.50 to £33.50 and can be purchased online here.

Visitors can also pay on the gate on the day, with prices up to £40.

RHS Members can take advantage of discounted ticket prices.

Each paying adult may bring two children aged 16 and under free of charge - no ticket required.

What is there to see and do at the show?

There is a huge range of gardens on display, including the Brewin Dolphin Installation and the RHS and BBC Gardeners’ Question Time Bloomin’ Healthy Garden.

In addition, there will be a range of exhibitors selling garden products, home textiles, gifts, furniture, clothing, art and more.

The Great Conservatory will host the most spectacular array of moth orchids ever seen in the UK and there will also be a range of talks and demonstrations by leading experts over the course of the show.

Click here to see 10 top things to see and do at this year’s show.

For any further information about the show, see the website.