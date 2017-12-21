REVEALED: What you think about shops opening on Boxing Day

Boxing Day - one of the most lucrative days of the year in the retail world but the past few years have seen support build for closing the shops on the day after Christmas.

Retail workers want the government to ban shops from trading so they can have a day off to spend with family.

We asked what you thought and a huge 86 per cent said they think shops should close on the post-Christmas bank holiday.

Support was strong on Facebook too.

Terry Topliss commented: “No. If we can’t manage for two days with shops being shut its a poor indictment on the way we organise our lives.”

Francesca Jones said: “Open the shops and make all the management and owners who make the stupid decision to open in the first place work the shift!!!!”

Lin Whiteheart agreed and added: “No! Give retail staff at least another day of rest after the Christmas rush!”

Sue Greasley was one of the few in favour of the shops opening and posted: “Yes. Boxing Day sales!”

This sparked reaction from others, with Karen Heathcote suggesting: “Have them the day after! People do not need to spend or go shopping on Boxing day! Give retail workers a break!”

