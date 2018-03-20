REVEALED: How many people in Mansfield are currently having affairs

Mansfield has been named as one of the top 150 most adulterous towns in the UK.

The Infidelity Index, released today, lists the UK's most adulterous towns and cities in the UK.

It is compiled by IllicitEncounters.com, by mapping the postal data of people who have signed up to the website to find romance outside of their current marriage.

And Mansfield came in at number 64 out of the top 150 towns, with 759 people currently having an affair, up from 709 last year. The stats show that 0.98 per cent of the town's population are currently having an affair.

The most adulterous town in the country is Stratford-upon-Avon in Warwickshire, while the most faithful town is Wigan in Greater Manchester.

2015's overall winner, ​Beeston, is the 7th most adulterous town this year.The former #1 just a few years ago is still home to 925 adulterers, 2.06% of its adult population.

The site’s spokesperson, Christian Grant, said: “Beeston left a black mark on Nottinghamshire when it was announced as the most adulterous town in the UK back in 2015, and three years on, it’s clear to see that not much has changed.

“The number of people cheating, and the percentage of its adult population cheating, has increased, with Beeston seemingly looking to reclaim its crown.

“Couple that with a dangerously high appearance from Nottingham in the city index, and it cements the region of Nottinghamshire as one of the most adulterous not just in the Midlands, but in the whole of the UK."

You can see the map for yourself here.