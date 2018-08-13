Reunion will mark 25 years since Bilsthorpe pit disaster

A special ceremony is to be held marking the 25th anniversary of the Bilsthorpe Colliery disaster in which three mineworkers lost their lives.

On 18 August 1993, a roof collapsed killing 26-year old Bill McCulloch (from Rainworth), 50-year-old Peter Alcock and an under-manager, 31-year-old David Shelton (from Blyth). A team from the Mansfield-based Mines Rescue Service searched for survivors.

Former miner Kevan Pattison said: “ There will be a short service of remembrance at the former colliery lane end starting at 5.15pm and a get together of former colleagues family and friends at the welfare club, where there is a buffet and artist till late into the night.

“We will be remembering the three miners who lost their lives.

“This will probably be the last of the reunions, but we hope not.”