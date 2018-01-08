Retired security guard Melvin died aged 73

Mr Melvin Roberts, aged 73, of Wilcox Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse, was cremated at Mansfield Crematorium, on December 22, 2017, following a service in the chapel.

Born in Pleasley and a lifelong local resident, Melvin was a retired security guard.

His interests included playing darts, socialising with family and friends, collecting Eddie Stobart lorries and holidays on the Isle of Wight and at Ingoldmells on the East Coast.

Melvin, who passed away at King’s Mill Hospital, Sutton, on December 11, 2017, leaves his wife Nita and son Ian.

Mourners were Mrs N. Roberts, Mr I. Roberts, Mrs L. Mitchell, Mr S. Davies, Mr A. Snuggs, Mr C. Davies, Mrs J. Beachus, Mr D. Beachus, Mr J. Sowter, Mr W. Rhodes; Mr D. Seddon (rep Ms J. Mills), Mr I. Poole, Mrs B. Mason, Mrs C. Fisher, Mrs J. Evans, Mrs F. Brimble, Mr M. Bond, Mr G. Cook, Ms L. Seagrave, Ms D. McKay, Mrs M. Davies; Mrs S. Mason (rep Mr R. Overton), Mr T. Bradbury, Mr D. Wilson, Ms M. Barker, Miss R. Brewin, Mr D. Brewin, Miss M. Lee; Mr C. Roberts (rep Mrs B. Roberts), Mrs E. Roberts, Mr B. Roberts; Mrs S. Dallison (rep V. Hammond); Mr K. Hammond (rep Hammond family), Mr J. Stuart, Ms J. Gould, Mr S. Yuill, Mrs M. Spedding.

The service was conducted by Ingrid Tapp and arrangements were by Chris Bradley.