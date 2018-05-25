Responsible company is championed in Parliament

A thriving Mansfield company has been hailed in Parliament both for its success in business and also its generous contribution to the community as a whole.

Award-winning Hall-Fast Industrial Supplies has been chosen as the responsible business champion of MP Ben Bradley’s Mansfield constituency.

Now the firm has been put forward for the national award, which will be announced at a reception at Portcullis House in Westminster on Wednesday, July 4.

“I am very happy to have nominated Hall-Fast for this award because it does so much work in our community,” said Mr Bradley.

“That work includes delivering sport in schools and supporting local providers of special educational needs, such as Fountaindale School in Mansfield.

“The firm gives not just with its money but with its time and energy too. The managing director, Malcolm Hall, MBE, took me to see some of the fantastic things happening, and Fountaindale School is so proud to be supported by Hall-Fast. This nomination is well deserved.”

The responsible business champion scheme has been organised by the All-Party Parliamentary Corporate Responsibility Group, which promotes debate and understanding of corporate responsibility in the community, the environment and the workplace.

Every MP was asked to put forward a worthy business in their constituency, with the national champion to be announced by coprporate responsibilty minister, Andrew Griffiths.

Hall-Fast has helped to raise tens of thousands of pounds to buy equipment for Fountaindale, a specialist school for youngsters with complex needs, and has also backed the successful countywide ‘Little Ruggers’ programme, which introduces children to the sport of rugby union.

Malcolm said: “We are proud that the success of our business has enabled us to do our bit, and we thank Ben for this kind nomination.

“We are committed to giving back to the local community and making a positive impact.”