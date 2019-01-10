Residents vote to save Clipstone Headstocks

Residents have had their say and voted to save the iconic Clipstone Headstocks.

The survey, delivered to every household in Clipstone and was also available online, found that over 70 per cent of respondents said that they would like to see the Grade II-listed Clipstone Colliery Headstocks and adjoining buildings saved for the future.

Deborah Hill, community engagement worker at Clipstone Colliery Regeneration Group (CCRG) which carried out the servay said: "The public voted to save the Headstocks and we are busy now deciding the preferred option to work up more details to follow on that."

The two options favoured most by Clipstone residents would see the buildings converted into an adventure and community centre.

Around two-thirds of responses supported the idea of developing an adventure sports facility as the primary driver for a project that aims to attract investment, jobs and opportunities for residents.

The other most popular option would see the site developed into a community hub.

She added: "The wider site is large and there is ample space to deliver a variety of developments including housing and employment uses.

"CCRG’s aim is to use the iconic structure to bring tourism and regeneration to the deprived area of Clisptone."

More than 2,300 people follower the regeneration group's facebook page ‘Save Clipstone Colliery Headstocks’ as well as over 200 members in their mailing list.

The group aims to encourage the area’s younger people to explore careers in engineering, science and technology and new entrepreneurs to set new businesses creating employment opportunities for local people.

The survey results will be used to inform a business plan and funding strategy designed around the preferred option.