Residents say they feel let down by police on Kirkby estate

Residents living on Kirkby’s Coxmoor estate say they feel let down by police and claim nothing is being done to tackle crime in the area.

One resident, who wishes to remain anonymous said: “It is the same group of youths stealing motorbikes and riding dangerously on the park near Holidays Hill. They are also stealing cars and burning them out, breaking into properties, smashing car windows and drilling fuel tanks.

“There are no warden or PCSO patrols, yet there are thousands of PCSOs being recruited, so where are they? The police have been given names of the perpetrators, they know the addresses, but never make arrests.

“Residents are getting angry now and it’s like the police don’t care.

"It will come to the point that residents will start taking matters into their own hands to deal with these criminals. They walk around knowing they are untouchable.

"Residents have called for CCTV to be put up across the estate, residents have agreed to pay a service charge for it, yet they still won't do it."

Residents feel that nothing is being done to tackle crime, despite Police and Crime Commissioner Paddy Tipping walking around the area in July, when he discussed the public’s concerns.

Mr Tipping said: “I am confident that Nottinghamshire Police take a real interest in the residents of the Coxmoor Estate. I have met the local beat officer and have, in fact, been round the estate with him. I also plan to meet residents again later this year”.

Sgt Simon Scales of Nottinghamshire Police said: “The Coxmoor Estate is one of our priority areas and is regularly patrolled with additional patrols on Friday and Saturday nights.

“We have made several arrests over the last few weeks and some of those people are now serving prison terms. Others have been charged and we have also issued Criminal Behaviour Orders.

“We know that the majority of people living on the estate are good people who do not want or deserve to live in an area where criminality is happening. That is why we are committed to tackling the issues on the estate and ask that as members of that community you come to us with information that may assist us in making it a better place to live.”

Ashfield MP Gloria De Piero said: “Residents have the right to feel safe in their own homes and on the streets of this country, so it is extremely concerning to hear about the problems some of my constituents on the Coxmoor Estate are suffering.

“I would urge these people to report every issue they encounter to the police through the 101 number or 999 in emergencies.

“I can also raise concerns on behalf of residents if they get in touch with my office, and I would encourage them to email me with the details.”

Councillor Jason Zadrozny, leader of Ashfield District Council said: “The reality is that people feel the police are increasingly out of touch. That’s why Ashfield District Council under the leadership of the Ashfield Independents have doubled the size of the Community Protection team. They now have body cams and are collecting evidence all the time. Residents tell me that they feel increasingly unsafe as the police simply aren’t about any more. I’ve met and continue to meet senior officers to press for more action and resources locally.

“The police have suffered cuts by Central Government but it’s a question of priorities. I’m afraid we simply are not getting the resources that our rising crime rate deserves.”