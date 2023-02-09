Derbyshire Police received a report just before 12.35pm yesterday concerning a device, believed to be an old land mine, on land which is being developed off Welbeck Road, Bolsover.

Officers cordoned off the area, and a number of residents were evacuated from their homes at this time. Road closures were also put in place while the Explosive Ordnance Disposal attended the scene.

People are being urged by the police to avoid the area.