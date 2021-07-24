Residents rescued by firefighters after blaze spreads from garage to home near Mansfield
Emergency services have been called to Kings Clipstone today after a fire spread from a garage to a home.
Saturday, 24th July 2021, 12:45 pm
Updated
Saturday, 24th July 2021, 2:31 pm
Three fire engines and paramedics from EMAS rushed to Main Road at about 11am where a number of people needed treatment for smoke inhalation after being rescued.
A Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We're at the scene of a fire in Main Road, Kings Clipstone where a fire has spread from a garage to a property.
"Three appliances are tackling the fire.”