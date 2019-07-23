Residents evacuated from homes after blaze on Sutton street

Residents were evacuated from their homes after a fire on a street in Sutton.

Firefighters from Ashfield, Mansfield and Blidworth were called to the blaze on Mount Pleasant at around 5pm on Monday.

Fire crews said the blaze involved cylinders.

A spokesperson for NFRS said: "Occupiers were evacuated form their homes and Ashfield fire station would like to thank all the residents from Mount Pleasant and the surrounding area for their patience while crews worked hard to resolve this incident."