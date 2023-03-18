Residents evacuated as explosions heard after large blaze breaks out at Mansfield textile firm

Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service said it had been called to Savanna Rags, on the corner of Forest Road and Nottingham Road, this afternoon, Saturday, March 18 – joined by police and ambulance crews.

An NFRS spokesman said: “We are currently in attendance at an industrial fire on Forest Road, Mansfield.

“Please avoid the area and if affected by the smoke close doors and windows.”

Nearby homes have been evacuated and roads closed in the area by Nottinghamshire Police as firefighters tackle the blaze.

At 4.35pm, the service spokesman said: “Currently we have crews from Mansfield, Ashfield, Blidworth, Edwinstowe, Hucknall, Arnold, Warsop, Shirebrook, Maltby, Kibworth, Stapleford, Chesterfield, Worksop and Highfields in attendance. Please avoid the area.

“About 50 firefighters are on scene, we have received a large number of calls since this incident which started at 3.45pm.”

Flames can be soon from the roof of Savanna Rags. Picture: Gavin Iball.

The blaze is at Savanna Rags, a family-run textile recycling company which works to support charity and divert clothing waste away from landfill.

The firm says it “collects and exports high-quality, secondhand clothing from the UK”, believing “the majority of discarded textiles can be reused, or recycled into something new”.

Coun Stephen Garner, Nottinghamshire Council Independent member for Mansfield South, said: “Massive fire at Savanna Rags on Nottingham Road/Sandhurst Avenue.

“I heard an almighty bang and several fire appliances are there.”

Nottingham Road, Forest Road and Sandhurst Avenue have been closed

A spokesman for Ashfield Fire Station in Kirkby said: “Firefighters from Ashfield Fire Station and others from across Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire are in attendance at an industrial fire at Savanna Rags, Forest Road Mansfield. Please slow down on the approaches. Avoid the area if possible.”

Posting on the station’s Facebook page, Iona Brodie Laycock said: “Heard two massive explosions about 3.50pm, then saw the smoke. Sounded bad, really hope everyone is okay.”

Crowds have gathered as the black smoke and flames could be seen

One person said: “We saw the flames and the smoke licking up and we saw it was Savannah Rags. We could hear a couple of pops.”

Another said: “Someone messaged me and said ‘have you seen the fire’? and then we looked out the window.

"We can’t believe how bad it is.

"There are a lot of ambulances here as well.”

And another said: “We were heading to the pub and we saw everyone stood around. We heard some bangs as well.”

A neighbour said: “We saw a police car go by and heard some explosions. Police were asking people to move.

“There’s not a lot you can do really, just got to wait until you can go back in.”