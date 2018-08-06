Residents and businesses back in properties after factory demolition

Residents and businesses on Victoria Street, Mansfield, are back to normal following the demolition of the a burnt out derelict factory.

Demolition work was completed on Saturday (August 4) following a blaze at the former Bombardier site that left it “structurally unsound”, and now work is ongoing to clear rubble at the site.

The derelict building on Victoria Street has been demolished.

The derelict factory, which has been abandoned for a number of years, set ablaze last Tuesday (July 31) at around 7:15pm and burned through until Wednesday morning, causing businesses and 12 residential properties to be evacuated while it was managed.

Geoff Cooper, who runs Victoria Antiques Centre on Victoria Street, is glad his business is able to open again.

He said: “Since the fire our takings have been down. I’m glad the building’s coming down and I hope it helps business pick back up now it’s going.”

Councillor Brian Lohan, Labour councillor for Portland ward where Victoria Street sits, has worked alongside residents and business owners and liaised with the council to keep them updated.

The derelict building on Victoria Street has been demolished.

He said he is happy that the building is to be demolished because it was “no longer fit for purpose” and wants to see change in the area.

He said: “I was on the streets working with all of the local residents to keep them informed about when they could return to their properties.

“I am glad the building has been knocked down because it was not safe inside, and was always an accident waiting to happen.

“There were three or four occasions where fires have started in the building in the last few years, and I have raised concerns about smoke and asbestos on many occasions to Mansfield District Council.

“I have called for the building to be demolished since it became derelict when Bombardier moved out, and I would like to see the site turned into affordable housing so we can reduce the amount of homeless people we see across Mansfield.”

Mansfield District Council has given complete control of the site over to the owners of the land and has stepped away from the site, however it has thanked residents of the 12 evacuated properties for their cooperation.

Mike Robinson, director of economic growth the council, said: “The safety of the public and their property is our main priority and we’d like to thank the residents and businesses in the area for their patience.”

No information has been given about what will happen with the new site.

What would you like to see in the old site?