Reports from the courts

Latest cases from Mansfield Magistrates’ Court.

Theft

William Gamble, 31, of Smith Street, Mansfield, stole headphones to the value of £45 from Tesco on Oak Tree, Mansfield. He has been fined £80, pay costs of £85, pay £45 in compensation and £30 in costs.

Marie Sims, 42, of Beighton Street, Sutton, has been committed to prison for 14 days after stealing clothing from Matalan in Sutton. She will also pay a £115 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Andrew Stevens, 45, of no fixed address, stole baby clothes from Matalan, Sutton, on two occasions. He also failed to comply with a community requirement by failing to turn up. He has been committed to prison for 28 days.

Mark Quimby, 36, of no fixed address, stole a bottle of Disaronno and Jagermister to the value of £60 from Morrisons. On another occasion he stole a £30 heater from Morrisons, Mansfield Woodhouse. He was found to trespass by entering a shed on Shakespeare Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse with the intent to steal. He also trespassed on a shed on the allotments on Common Lane, Mansfield. He was also found to be carrying an offensive weapon in a public place. He also stole various items from ASDA, Sutton, to the value of £161.50. He has been given a eight week sentence suspended for 12 months and must take part in a drug rehabilitation and activity requirement. He will pay £160 in compensation.

Kris Wright, 38, of Clare Road, Sutton, stole baby clothes from Matalan, Sutton, on two occasions. She has been committed to prison for 28 days and pay £115 surcharge.

Karl Hanifin, 32, of Sycamore Road, New Ollerton, stole items from Boyes & Co to the value of £79.99. He will pay £79.99 in compensation, costs of £85, fined £60 and a £30 surcharge.

Breach

Duane Langford, 38, of no fixed address, failed to attend an initial assessment to establish if he was dependent on a Class A drug. The offence was made while he was carrying out a community order made by Magistrates’ Court. He has been issued with another community order with a rehabilitation activity requirement and pay a surcharge of £85 and £85 costs.

Liam Burns, 25, of Newark Close, Mansfield tried to add a person on Facebook which he is prohibited from doing by a restraining order. The order has been extended, and he was fined £250, pay costs of £85 and a £30 surcharge.

Fraud

Daniel Walker, 41, of Simpson Road, Mansfield, committed fraud by trying to claim a refund which he was not entitled to. He was also found to be carrying an offensive weapon namely a golf club without an reasonable excuse. He also stole a dog harness and antiseptic spray from Pets at Home, Mansfield. He also stole a vacuum cleaner and DVD player costing £139.98 from Mansfield’s B&M. He also failed to attend a drug test which was a requirement by the court. He has been sentenced to eight weeks in prison and pay costs of £200 and £83 in compensation.

Motoring

Mark Kirk, 37, of Northfield Park, Mansfield Woodhouse, drove a car over the speed limit of 30mph. He was fined £300, pay costs of £85 and a £30 surcharge. His licence was endorsed six points.

David Mosley, 23, of St Thomas Close, Tibshelf, went over the 50mph speed limit on the A38. He has been fined £625, pay a surcharge of £62 and costs of £85. His licence was endorsed six points.

Disorder

Jordan Caver, 21, of St Michaels Street, Sutton, damaged fencing, hanging baskets , plant pots and trees of a property and has been issued a restraining order.

He has been conditionally discharged for 12 months, pay £85 in costs and £20 discharge.

Assault

Nathan Pembleton, 26, of Broxtowe Drive, Mansfield, assaulted a man by beating him. He has been fined £300, pay costs of £85, pay a £30 surcharge and £50 compensation.