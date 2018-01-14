Reports from the courts

Latest cases from Mansfield Magistrates’ Court.

Drugs

David Wilkinson, 38, of Cropwell Court, Mansfield, was found in possession of a class B drug weighing 5.38 grams. He committed this offence while he was subject to a conditional discharge. He was fined £100, must pay costs of £40 and a surcharge of £30.

Assault

Shaun Walker, 24, currently residing in Mansfield Community Hospital on Stockwell Gate, assaulted a woman by beating her. He must pay £100 in compensation and pay costs on £40.

Carl Airey, 43, of Jubilee Road, Sutton, assaulted a man by beating him. He has been issued a community order, with a mental health treatment and a rehabilitation activity requirement. He has been charged £85 in costs and a £85 surcharge.

Owen Bramall, 18, of Davies Avenue, Sutton, assaulted a woman. He was given a sentence of 14 weeks suspended for 12 months. He must pay an £115 surcharge and costs of £85.

Luke Persaud, 25, of Stevenson Cresent, Sutton assaulted a woman by beating her and damaged property. He has been issued a community order with a rehabilitation requirement. He was fined £50 and must pay a surcharge of £85 and costs of £85.

Stacey Harris, 25, of Elder Street, Sutton, threatened a woman and assaulted her and smashed the window of a car belonging to the woman. She also left a voicemail with the purpose of causing the woman distress or anxiety. She has been given a 16 week sentence suspended for 12 months. She has also been ordered with a rehabilitation activity requirement. She must pay a surcharge of £115 and pay costs of £85. She has also been issued with an restraining order for her not to go to Sywell Close, Sutton.

Carl Prudence, 38, of Strawberry Hall Lane, Newark, assaulted a woman by beating her. He has been committed to a 12 week sentence suspended for 24 months. He has also been issued with a restraining order and has to pat a £115 surcharge and costs of £300.

theft

David Bagley, 46, of King Street, Mansfield, damaged a wall belonging to B&M. Also stealing items from the store. He was sentenced to 14 days in prison and must pay £50 in compensation.

Michael Gilbert, 27, of no fixed address, stole products totalling £109 from Sutton’s ASDA. He has been committed to prison for nine weeks because the offence was within a short time of him being released from a previous sentence. He has been ordered to pay £109 in compensation.

Anthony Dargue, 40, of no fixed address , failed to comply to the requirements of a community order, he has been committed to prison for ten weeks. He also stole a fragrance set from The Perfume Shop. He must pay a surcharge of £115.

Motor

Thomas Chantry, 22, of Mason Street, Sutton, drove a car while under the influence of alcohol. He has been disqualified from driving for 12 months. He was fined £240, must pay costs of £85 and a £30 surcharge.

Terri Lumley, 37, of Alcock Avenue, Mansfield, drove a car while disqualified from holding a licence. She has been issued a community order, with a drug rehabilitation and activity requirement. She must pay a £85 surcharge. He has also been disqualified from driving for six months.

Robert Blair, 49, of Southwell Road, Southwell, drove over the speed limit. He has been fined £190 and must pay a surcharge of £30 and £85 in costs.

Fiona Burke, 50, of Intake Avenue, Mansfield, drove on the M1 while using a hand held mobile phone. She has been fined £80, pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £30. She has been disqualified from driving for 28 days.

Shay Holaha, 30, of Ransom Road, Rainworth, drove over the speed limit. He has been banned from holding a licence for six months and was fined £220. He will also pay costs of £85 and a £30 surcharge.

Leslie Millership, 66,of Wood Lane, Pleasley Vale, drove over the speed limit. He has been disqualified from driving for six months and was fined £85. He must also pay a £61 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Ben Staples, 30, of Woodhall Close, Kirkby. Drove over the speed limit and was endorsed with six points on his licence. He was fined £200, pay costs of £85 and a £30 surcharge.

Breach

Jack Keeling, 20, of Mayfield Terrace, Warsop, failed to comply with the requirements of a banning order. Due to him breaching his football ban he must not be at Mansfield Town FC four hours before and after kick off. For away matches he must not be within 10 miles of a stadium where a regulated match is playing, four hours before kick off and six hours after. He was issued a community order of 80 hours unpaid work, pay a £85 surcharge and costs of £85.

Robert Walsh, 30, of Birch Road, Ollerton, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order. His community order has been revoked but his suspended sentence of eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 moths is still in place.

Other

Leigh Tugby,24, of Fackley Road Teversal, was found guilty of carrying a blade classed as a ‘meat cleaver’ on Owston Road, Annesley, without good reason. He was issued a community order with a curfew requirement and electronic monitoring for three months. He must be at an address on Fackley Road, Teversal from 10pm to 8am. He was also issued an restraining order, banning him from going to Owston Road, Annesley. He must pay costs of £120 and a surcharge of £85. The ‘cleaver’ must also be handed in.

Peter Lewin, 26, of no fixed address, has been sentenced to prison for 16 weeks. He admitted to using threatening behaviour and was drunk and disorderly twice. Failed to comply with an community requirement of an suspended sentence. He failed to make notification requirements while being a relevant offender of the Sexual Offences Act. He also failed to surrender to custody. He will pay a surcharge of £115 .

Christopher Brewer, 31, of Birch Avenue, Rainworth, was named an nuisance to the public after his behaviour caused the A617 to close for several hours and causing gridlock and using several hours of emergency service time. He has been given a six week sentence suspended for 12 months, including a rehabilitation activity requirement . He must pay a surcharge of £115.