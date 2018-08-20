Reports from the Court

Violence

Olivia Hopewell, 18, of Thoresby Close Meden Vale pleaded guilty assaulting a male by beating and to damaging a front door it was a further offence whilst subject to a conditional discharge order. A community order was made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of 25 days with costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £85.

Carol Taylor, 49, of Cherry Avenue Kirkby pleaded guilty to assaulting a custody officer in the execution of her duty. She was fined £200 and ordered to pay compensation of £50 and victim surcharge of £30, with £85 costs.

Theft

Joanne Tara Elliott, 50, of Beaumont Avenue admitted stealing a mobile phone. She was discharged conditionally for 12 months with £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs

Motoring

Tracy Ann Edwards, 46, of Crowtrees Drive Sutton, admitted driving with 105 mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath when the legal limit is 35 mcg. She was disqualified from driving for 28 months and fined £384 with £38 victim surcharge and costs of £85.

Ms Olesja Voitovskaja, 36, of Main Road, Boughton pleaded guilty to driving with 112 ml of alcohol in 100ml of breath. She was disqualified from driving for 36 months and a community order was made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of 15 days and an unpaid work requirement of 120 hours, with costs of £85

Wayne Fido Cupit, 31, of Marshall Terrace Stanton Hill admitted driving with 88 mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. He was disqualified from driving for 22 months. A community order was made with an accredited programme for 30 days and an unpaid work requirement of 50 hours, with £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.

Nikki Anne Edgar, 25, of Willowbridge Court admitted driving with the drug Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol in her blood at above the legal limit. She was fined £200 with £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Ioan Vladut Frunza, 24, of Brick Kiln Lane Mansfield admitted driving with 58 mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. He also admitted driving without a license of insurance. He was disqualified from driving for 15 months and fine £360 with victim surcharge of £36 and £85 costs.

Andrew Vincent Grisedale, 50, of Chesterfield Road South Mansfield pleaded guilty to driving with 68 mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. He was disqualified from driving for 36 months and fined £280 with £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Miscellaneous

Jesse Darren Wright, 30, of Hathersage Walk Mansfield, admitted using threatening behaviour and destroying a window and that the offence was racially aggravated. He was committed to prison for nine weeks suspended for 12 months, with a three months curfew requirement with electronic monitoring. He was ordered to pay £150 compensation.

Andrew James Dennet, 33, of Victoria Street Mansfield admitted damaging the handrail of a bridge in Quarry Lane Nature reserve to the value of £30. She was discharged conditionally for six months and ordered to pay £30 compensation with £20 victim surcharge and £30 costs.

Jamie Christopher Hinman, 28, of Glebe Avenue, Pinxton admitted destroying a door window to the value of £162. He was ordered to pay £162 compensation and £85 costs .

Elliott Adrian Peter Harris, 25, of Newcastle Street Mansfield admitted non payment of a fine imposed on May 24 2018. He was committed to custody for 28 days suspended.

Rebecca Cooper, 36, of Walesby Lane, New Ollerton pleaded guilty to obtaining housing benefit and council tax benefit while failing to declare living together with a male. A community order was made with a nine week curfew with electronic monitoring. There was a victim surcharge of £85 with £85 costs. The court heard the money will be recovered by the appropriate agency.

Breach

Michael James Gilbert, 27, of Jephson Buildings Sutton, admitted breaching a curfew requirement of a community order made by Nottinghamshire Magistrates’ Court. He also admitted failing an assessment to establish if he was dependent on a class A drug and driving a moped without a license. He was committed to prison for a total of 24 weeks and disqualified from driving for six months, with victim surcharge of £115.

Craig John Robertson, 41, of Terrace Road Mansfield pleaded guilty to breaching a criminal behaviour order when he was found in Mansfield market place. The court heard it was the 17th breach of the order. He was committed to prison for a total of 24 weeks.