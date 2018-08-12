Reports from the court

Cases completed at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court.

Violence

Stefan Simon Eld, 32, of Skegby Road, Kirkby pleaded guilty to assaulting a male by beating. He also admitted using threatening behaviour and damaging three panes of glass. He was committed to prison for eight weeks suspended for 12 months and fined £80 with £150 compensation and victim surcharge of £115 and £85 costs.

Sam Grant, 28, of Stockwell gate Mansfield admitted assaulting a female by beating her. He was fined £120 with compensation of £100 and victim surcharge of £30.

theft

William Gamble, 32, of Smith street Mansfield admitted stealing a Phillips beard trimmer worth £74.99 from Boots, groceries worth £1.49 from Sherwood Stores and a bottle of soft drink from Sherwood Stores. It was committed whilst subject to a conditional discharge order. He was fined total of £120 and ordered to pay compensation.

Kirsty Godson, 45, of Westfield Lane Mansfield admitted stealing air freshener products worth £15 from Poundland. She also admitted stealing a wood wick candle worth £22.49 from Beales stores. It was committed during a suspended sentence order made by Mansfield Magistrates’ Court. A community order was made with an unpaid work requirement of 120 hours, victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85.

Jonathon Zion Pownall, 40, of Holmesfield Walk Mansfield pleaded guilty to stealing steak forth £39.40 from Co-op stores and two headphones worth £140 from Tesco, He was committed to prison for two weeks suspended for 12 months. The offence was committed whilst on a community order. He was ordered to pay compensation.

Kirsty Godson,45, of Westfield Lane Mansfield admitted stealing clothing worth £24.99 from Sports Direct. A community order was made with a 12 hours unpaid work requirement.

motoring

Szymon Adamowicz, 21, of George Street Mansfield admitted driving with 43 mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath when the legal limit is 35 mcg. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined £200 with £85 costs.

Lee Martin Slater,32, of Carlton Close, Forest Town admitted driving with 106mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. He also admitted driving without a license and failing to stop for police. He was committed to prison for eight weeks suspended for 12 months . It was his third offence in four years. An alcohol treatment requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement were imposed . he was disqualified from driving for 40 weeks with £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.

miscellaneous

Christine Baker,56, of Chaucer street, Mansfield admitted failing to comply with environmental regulations by failing to ensure her houseshold waste was transferred to an authorised person for transport. She was fined £200 with £20 victim surcharge and costs of £200.

Duane Alan Langford,39, of no fixed address admitted visiting a female in Mansfield and harassing her whilst prohibited by a restraining order. He also admitted failing to provide a sample of saliva for drugs testing. He was committed to prison for 18 weeks with £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Victoria Francis Rowe, 32 of Alfred Street Skegby admitted harassing female employees of Trent Barton bus company by stalking and sending unwanted emails and Facebook live posts. A community order was made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of 20 days and a restraining order. She was ordered to pay total compensation of £200 and was fined £160.

Luke Dean Fletcher, 39, of Sherwood street, Mansfield admitted having a kitchen knife and a hoover pipe as an offensive weapon in a public place. He was committed to prison for six months suspended for 12 months, with victim surcharge of £115 and costs of £85.

breach

Alison Fletcher, 43, of Frith Grove Mansfield admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. She was committed to prison for 10 days.

threats

Jason Harding, 47, of Holly Court Forest town admitted using threatening behaviour towards a female aggravated by hostility due to the victim’s sexual orientation. A community order was made with a rehabilitation activity requirement, a fine of £40 and victim surcharge of £85.

drugs

Matthew Denny,28, of Longstone Way Mansfield admitted possession of cannabis and being drunk and disorderly. He was fined £60 with £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Martin Lee Toon, 26, of Broxtowe Drive Mansfield admitted possession of a cannabinoid receptor agonist. He was fined £40.

Adrian Lagdon, 34, of Mansfield Road Skegby admitted failing to attend an assessment to establish if he was dependent or misusing a class A drug. He was found guilty of failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis for a suspected driving offence. A community order was made with a rehabilitation activity requirement and a victim surcharge of £85 plus £200 costs. He was disqualified from driving for 18 months.