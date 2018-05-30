Reports from the court

Latest news from Mansfield Magistrates’ Court.

Violence

Nathan Ducker, aged 25, of Northfield Close, Sutton, assaulted a woman by beating and was found in possession of cocaine a class A drug. He was fined £316 and ordered to pay £620 in costs and a £30 surcharge.

Graham Binch, 52, of Carnarvon Road, Sutton, used threatening behaviour against a man while serving a community order for harassment. He was given a 12-month suspended sentence with a rehabilitation requirement. He was fined £350 and ordered to pay a surcharge of £115 and costs of £85.

Ross Allsebrook, 36, of Cranmer Grove, Mansfield, assaulted a man by beating. He has been given a community order with rehabilitation requirement and fined £650. He was also ordered to pay £100 in compensation and a £85 surcharge.

Ryan Mason, 34, of Blackwell Road, Huthwaite, assaulted a woman by beating and damaged a side door with the intent to damage or destroy it. He has been conditionally discharged for two years and issued a restraining order to not directly or indirectly contact the woman or go to her address. He was also ordered to pay compensation of £400, costs of £85 and a £20 surcharge.

Ashley Lambley, 30, of Pear Treet Drive, Shirebrook, assaulted a woman by beating while serving a community order. He has been given a community order with a programme requirement and a building better relationships requirement and ordered to pay £250 in costs and a £85 surcharge.

Miscellaneous

Leanne Bonnar, 39, of Lawrence Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse, caused unnecessary suffering to a dog known as Roxy by failing to address the cause of the animals skin condition or ear infection. She has been conditionally discharged for two years. She has also been disqualified from owning animals for at least five years and ordered to pay costs of £100 and a £20 surcharge.

Robert Palmer, of Lawrence Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse, caused unnecessary suffering to a dog known as Roxy by failing to address the cause of the animals skin condition or ear infection. He has been conditionally discharged for two years, banned from keeping animals for five years and ordered to pay £100 in costs and a £20 surcharge.

Darren Haynes, 42, of Houfton Road, Mansfield, damaged the interior of a police vehicle at The Hut Pub, A60 Ravenshead and was found guilty of being drunk and disorderly at the same pub on May 1. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay a surcharge of £20 and costs of £85.

Reece Gilbert, 21, of Crompton Street, Teversal, was found going equipped for theft, having on his person a hammer, torch, pair of gloves and a lock knife. He also breached a community order for an offence of burglary with intent. He has been issued a community order with a programme requirement and unpaid work requirement and ordered to pay a surcharge of £85.

Andrew Kaye, 30, of Clipstone Drive, Forest Town, failed to give identification relating to the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. He was fined £660 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £66 surcharge.

Aaron Winson, 26, of Thoresby Avenue, Shirebrook, was drunk and disorderly on Clumber Street, Mansfield, He was fined £80 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £30 surcharge.

Dwayne Poulter, 22, of Shaftsbury Avenue, Mansfield resisted arrest. He has been fined £120 and ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £400 in costs.

Theft

Martin Toon, 26, of Outram Street, Sutton, stole items to the value of £51 from B&M Bargains, Stockwell Gate, Mansfield. He has been issued a community order with a rehabilitation requirement. He has also been ordered to pay a surcharge of £85.

Julie Coyle, 36, of Ladybrook Lane, Mansfield, failed to comply with direction and failed to leave Mansfield’s Market Place when asked. She was fined £40 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge.

Karl Hanifin, 32, of Sycamore Road, New Ollerton, on separate occasions stole an Xbox controller and bottle of Disaronno from Tesco in Ollerton. He also took on two other occasions razor blades and mens hair clippers from Boots in Ollerton. He has been given a community order with drug rehabilitation and activity requirement. He was fined £50 and told to pay £85 costs and an £85 surcharge.

Breach

Timothy Wilkinson, 28, of Cowpers Close, Sutton, telephoned and sent two messages to a woman when he was prohibited from doing so by a restraining order. He has been sentenced to prison for 24 weeks and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115.

Terrence Dixon, 33, of Clare Road, Sutton, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order. He must carry out a rehabilitation requirement and was ordered to pay costs of £60.

Craig Robertson, 41, of Terrace Road, Mansfield, camped in Mansfield town centre which prohibited from doing sp by a criminal behaviour order. He has been committed to prison for 42 days and ordered to pay a surcharge of £115.

Damage

James Kelly-Hall, 24, of Stevenson Close, Ollerton, damaged a large flat screen TV belonging to a woman with intent to damage of destroy the property. He has been conditionally discharged for 24 months and ordered to pay a surcharge of £20 and £85 in costs.

Motoring

Mark Cheeseman, 54, of Burlington Drive, Mansfield, drove a Volkswagen Polo on Burlington Drive without the correct licence and insurance. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay costs of £50 and a £30 surcharge. His driving licence was also endorsed six points.

Aaron Rhodes, 23, of Mansfield Road, Sutton, failed to comply with a red light on Portland Street, Mansfield, and did not have the correct licence. He also drove on Yorke Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, without the correct insurance and licence. He has been given nine points on his licence, fined £660 and told to pay a surcharge of £66 and costs of £85.

Peter Bryan, 28, of Rosefinch Way, Forest Town, exceeded a 30 miles per hour speed limit by driving at 42mph on the A60. He was fined £100 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £20 surcharge. His licence was endorsed by four points.

Benjamin Holloway, 36, of Aylesbury Way, Forest Town, drove while under the influence of alcohol breathing 75 micrograms of alcohol in 100 mililetres of breath, exceeding the legal limit of 35mcg. He has been disqualified from driving for 21 months, fined £120, and told to pay £85 in costs and a £30 surcharge.

Vasile Pipina, 41, of Cromwell Street, Mansfield, drove on Rosemary Street and St Peter’s Way, Mansfield, without a licence, without due care and attention and without insurance. He was banned from driving for six months, fined £300 and told to pay £85 costs and a £30 surcharge.

Drugs

Natasha Taylor, 30 of Kingfisher Way, Sutton, was found with opiates and cocaine in her system. She was given a six-month conditional discharge and told to pay a £20 surcharge. She has been banned from driving for six months, fined £300 and told to pay costs of £85.