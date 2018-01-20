Reports from the Court

Cases completed at Mansfield Magistrates; Court.

Violence

John Thomas Rankin, 30, of Newcastle street Mansfield Woodhouse admitted assaulting a female by beating her. He also admitted damaging a fridge, car door handle and a car door window. He was committed to prison for a total of 22 weeks suspended for 18 months. A restraining order was made with £350 costs and £115 victim surcharge. He was ordered to pay £500 compensation.

Timothy Cuff, 20, of Glen Moor Close Forest Town admitted assaulting a male. He was committed to prison for 18 weeks suspended for 12 months. A community order was made with a 200 hours unpaid work requirement. He was ordered to pay £500 compensation and £115 victim surcharge and costs of £85.

Yvette Marie Cutts, 30, of Westdale Road, Mansfield pleaded guilty to assaulting a female by beating her. She was discharged conditionally for six months with £50 compensation and £85 costs and victim surcharge of £20.

Christopher John Coakley, 27, of Palace Gardens Kings Clipstone admitted assaulting a male by beating him. He also admitted assaulting a constable in the execution of his duty. He was committed to prison for a total of 20 weeks suspended for 12 month and ordered to pay £50 compensation with victim surcharge of £115 and costs of £85.

Jason Michael Peabody, 38, of Northfield close Sutton admitted assaulting a female by beating her, offending during a court order. He was committed to prison for 20 weeks and a restraining order was made with compensation of £100.

Nicola Peabody, 32, of Valentine Avenue Selston pleaded guilty to assaulting a female by beating her. She was committed to prison for 10 weeks suspended for 12 months. An exclusion order was made banning her from visiting the White Swan pub in Sutton. She was ordered to pay £150 compensation.

James Stuart Johnson, 37, of Moor Street Mansfield was found guilty of assaulting a male by beating him. A community order was made with a rehabilitation activity requirement and 60 hours unpaid work within the next 12 months. A restraining order was made. He was ordered to pay £150 compensation with £85 victim surcharge and £400 costs.

Mark Bowes, 48, of Second Avenue, Rainworth was found guilty of assaulting a female by beating her. A community order was made with rehabilitation requirement of 20 days and a restraining order was made. He was ordered to pay compensation of £300 with £85 victim surcharge and £115 costs.

Theft

Sean Kelly, 29, of Verney Street New Houghton pleaded guilty to stealing food valued at £500 from Tesco. A community order was made with a rehabilitation activity requirement, victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85.

Simon James Lewis Evans, 29, of Stonecross Court Mansfield admitted stealing groceries worth £12,64 from the Co-op and coffee to the value of £30 He was discharged conditionally for 12 months ordered to pay compensation of £30 with victim surcharge of £20 ,with costs of £85.

Ashley Stephen Barnes, 33, of Eckington Walk Mansfield admitted stealing razor blades worth £54 from Tesco. He was fined £40 with £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Lester George James Moore, 39, of Hartley Road Kirkby admitted stealing chocolate and gift sets worth £57 from the Original factory Shop. It was committed while a community order was in force. A community order was made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of 12 days, victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85.

Joanne Beardsley, 47, of Welbeck street Sutton admitted stealing £8 of confectionary from Poundstretcher. The offence was carried out during a suspended sentence order. She was discharged conditionally for 12 months and fined £40.

Duane Alan Langford, 38, of Booth Street Mansfield Woodhouse admitted stealing washing powder worth £10 from One Stop, £20 of groceries from Co-op, bottles of fragrance worth £114 from Boots, whilst subject to a conditional discharge order. A community order was made with a rehabilitation activity requirement for 20 days a fine of £40 and victim surcharge of £85 and to compensate the victims.

Christopher John Jordan, 34, of Eakring Court Mansfield admitted stealing meat worth £20.10 from the Co-op. A community order was made with a rehabilitation activity requirement. He was ordered to pay compensation of £20, with £85 victim surcharge and £40 costs.

Luke Tomlinson, 34, of New England Way Pleasley was found guilty of stealing air fresheners worth £113 from Poundstretcher. A community order was made for 3 days on an accredited programme. He was fined £50 with £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Miscellaneous

Christopher John Burgess, 51, of Nursery Court Mansfield pleaded guilty to destroying plants worth £1,000, using threatening behaviour and assaulting a male by beating him. He was committed to prison for a total of 26 weeks and ordered to pay compensation of £250 with victim surcharge of £115. A restraining order was made.

Motoring

Jody Jegasothy, 31, of Appleton Road Blidworth admitted driving with controlled drug amphetamine in her blood exceeding specified limit. She also admitted riving without insurance. A community order was made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of 15 days. She was disqualified from driving for 18 months with victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85.

Todd Allen, 19, of Piper Close Mansfield Woodhouse admitted driving with 66 mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath where the legal limit is 3 mcg. He also admitted riving without insurance. He was disqualified from driving for 16 months and fined £240 with costs of £85 and victim surcharge of £30.

Ryszard Jan Pankowski, 45, of Newark Close Mansfield admitted driving with 96 mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. He was disqualified from driving for 36 months and a community order was made with a rehabilitation requirement with 100 hours unpaid work, costs of £85 and victim surcharge of £85.

James Richard Fox, 28, of Pennine Drive Kirkby admitted driving with 60 mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. He was disqualified from driving for 17 months and fined £318 with £31 victim surcharge.

Stephen Barry Ball, 45, of Wilson Street Warsop pleaded guilty to taking a vehicle without consent and causing damage to it in an accident. A community order was made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of 12 days. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months with £85 costs and victim surcharge of £85.

Threats

Connor Chadburn, 18, of Commercial Gate Mansfield admitted threatening behaviour. A community order was made with a programme requirement of 19 days an 40 hours unpaid work, victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85.

Shane Peter Harrison, 38, of Nuncargate Road Kirkby pleaded guilty to using racially aggravated threats and language to a male. He was fined £415 and ordered to pay £150 compensation with victim surcharge of £41 and costs of £85.

Breach

Shaun Michael Swain, 45, of James Street Kikrby admitted failing to comply with supervision order followin g release from prison. He also admitted failing to attend a drugs assessment. He was committed to prison for a total of 14 days with £115 victim surcharge

Owen Dale Gamlin, 19,of Pembleton Drive Mansfield admitted non-payment of fine of £255 imposed in April 2016. He also admitted non-payment of fine of £60 imposed in April of 2017. He was committed to custody for 14 days suspended

Drugs

Mark Le Grice, 26, of Pierpoint Place Kirkby admitted possession of cannabis. He was fined £314 with £31 victim surcharge.

Tyler Webster, 18, of Sycamore Road Mansfield Woodhouse admitted possessing the drug Mamba. He was fined £143 with victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85.

Jamie Peter Richards, 34, of Gladstone Street Kirkby admitted possessing class A drug MDMA. He also admittted driving whilst disqualified . He was committed to prison for 22 weeks and disqualified from driving for three years, with a victim surcharge of £115.

Kristian Tucker, 38, of Westbourne Road Sutton pleaded guilty to permitting production of cannabis on his premises. A community order was made with an 80 hours unpaid work requirement victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85.