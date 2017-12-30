Reports from the court

Cases completed at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court.

Theft

Kyle Stuart Charl Gregg, 29, of no fixed address pleaded guilty to stealing gods valued at £8.40 from Greggs bakery, chocolates at £24.95 from WHSmiths, possession of class B drug Mamba. He was committed to prison for a total of 60 days with victim surcharge of £115.

Carl Patrick Limb, 34, of Jephson Road Sutton admitted stealing a bank card and a hoverboard. He also admitted fraudulently using the bank card. He also admitted stealing another credit card and using it to buy tobacco and scratch cards worth £29.

He was committed to prison for a total of 18 weeks as he was subject to a post sentence supervision order. He was ordered to pay compensation of £350.

Chelsea Jones, 20, of Alcock Avenue Mansfield admitted stealing perfumes valued at £243 from Debenhams. She was fined £60 with victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85.

Marek Gajdos, 23, of Bancroft Lane, Mansfield admitted stealing a jumper worth £36 from Sports Direct and sunglasses and a ring worth £9 from TK Maxx. He also admitted damaging the door of a house. He was fined £153 with £85 costs and victim surcharge of £30.

Sean Michael Bennett, 34, of Mill Lane Edwinstowe admitted to jointly stealing tobacco worth £12.79 from BP. A community order was made with an alcohol treatment requirement for three months and a rehabilitation activity requirement of six days. He was ordered to pay compensation of £6.40 with £85 costs.

Rebecca Chadwick, 39, of Greendale Crescent Clipstone admitted jointly stealing tobacco worth £12.79 from BP. A community order was made with an alcohol treatment requirement for three months and a rehabilitation activity requirement of six days. She was ordered to pay compensation of £6.40 with £85 costs.

Tomas Roznovjak, 27, of Devonshire Street, New Houghton pleaded guilty to stealing sandwich worth £3.40 from Greggs and drunk and disorderly behaviour during the operational period of a suspended sentence order. He was committed to prison for four weeks with victim surcharge of £115.

Robert Dalziel, 44, of no fixed address admitted stealing copper piping after trespassing in a flat. He also pleaded guilty to failing to attend an assessment after class A drugs opiates and cocaine were found to be present in his body. He was committed to prison for a total of 26 weeks with £115 compensation.

Matthew Stephen Brown, 42, of Sherwood Street Mansfield admitted stealing a coat worth £18 from Primark. he was discharged conditionally for 12 months with £20 victim surcharge.

Claire Louise Marsh,37, of Smith Street Mansfield admitted stealing alcohol of a value unknown from B&M. It was committed during the period of a suspended sentence. She was committed to prison for four weeks with £115 victim surcharge.

Violence

Jason Stupple,33, of Epping Way Forest town admitted assaulting a male and a female by beating. A community order was made with a rehabilitation requirement and 60 hours unpaid work, with victim surcharge of £85 and £85 costs.

Stefan Mills, 28, of Southwood Avenue Sutton admitted assaulting a male by beating and making threats to him and damaging a window and a door belonging to Derwent Living. A community order was made with a rehabilitation activity requirementof 10 days. A fine of £175 was imposed with victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85.

Kirk Anthony Stuart Lambert, 22, of Holly Hill Road Selston was found guilty of assaulting a female by beating. He was committed to prison for a total of 22 weeks.

Miscellaneous

Stephen John Hydes, 53, of Markham place Mansfield admitted failing to notify Mansfield district Council to a change of circumstances affecting entitlement to housing benefit. A community order was made with a 120 hour unpaid work requirement, victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85.

Mark Edward Wardle, 46, of Hadfield Walk Mansfield admitted failing to notify the Department for Work and Pensions of a change of circumstances affecting entitlement to Disability Living Allowance because of improvement in mobility restrictions and reduction in his care needs. He was committed to prison for 18 weeks suspended for 12 months with a rehabilitation requirement and unpaid work of 120 hours within the next 12 months, a victim surcharge of £115 and costs of £85.

RyanJohn Ward, 32, of Foston Close Mansfield pleaded guilty to carrying a kitchen knife in a public place without good reason. A community order was made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of 20 days. He was fined £40 with £85 victim surcharge and costs of £45.

Motoring

Kirsty Walton, 31, of Holly Grove Kirkby admitted driving with 64 mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath when the legal limit is 35 mcg. She was disqualified from driving for 18 months, fined £120 with victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85.

Mark Harley, 35, of Newark Way Mansfield admitted driving with 157 mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. He was committed to prison for 11 weeks suspended for 12 months with an accredited programme requirement of 30 days. He was disqualified from driving for 60 months with £115 victim surcharge and costs of £85.

Kevin Bennett of The Twitchell, Sutton admitted driving with 48 mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. He was disqualified from driving for 38 months and fined £120 with £30 victim surcharge.

Ryan Lee Bingley, 23, of Ocean Drive Warsop admitted driving with 55 mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. He was disqualified from driving for 16 months and fined £400 with £85.

Victoria Emma Lowe, 33, of Lawrence Avenue Mansfield Woodhouse admitted driving with 57 mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. She also admitted driving without insurance. She was disqualified from driving for 16 months and fined £120 with £30 victim surcharge and costs of £85.

Daniel James Parr, 23, of Grendon Way Sutton, admitted driving with 91 mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. He was fined £300 with £30 victim surcharge and £250 costs and disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Luke Robert Walters, 27, of Bainbridge Terrace Huthwaite admitted driving whilst disqualified. A community order was made with a curfew requirement and electronic monitoring for two months, with costs of £85 and victim surcharge of £85.

Adrian Oscroft, 33, of Sandy Lane Mansfield admitted driving with 55 mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined £270 with £30 victim surcharge and costs of £85.

Andrew Ralph Lever, 48 of Fairways Drive Kirkby admitted driving with 90 mcg of alcohol in 100 ml of breath. He was disqualified from driving for 48 months and ordered to take part in a drink impaired drivers course and an unpaid work requirement of 120 hours. There was a victim surcharge of £85 with £85 costs.

Breach

Luke Hutchinson, 27, of Whinney Lane New Ollerton admitted breaching a community requirement of a suspended sentence order made by Mansfield Magistrates’ Court. A suspended sentence was implemented as a sentence of 14 weeks.

Darren Leonard Morley, 51, of Fifth Avenue, Forest town pleaded guilty to three charges of entering Worksop town centre whilst prohibited by a criminal behaviour order. He was committed to prison for a total of 12 weeks suspended for 12 months with £115 victim surcharge and a 20 days rehabilitation requirement.

Barry Thomas Davis,47, of Cherry Tree close Mansfield Woodhouse admitted breaching a restraining order imposed by Nottinghamshire Magistrates’ Court. He was imprisoned for eight weeks as it was the third breach. There was a victim surcharge of £115.

Drugs

Leroy William Krygier, 43, of Barrow Hill Walk Mansfield admitted possession of cannabis. He was fined £80 with victim surcharge of £30.

threats

Tomasz Kamil Czajkowski, 29, of no fixed address admitted using threatening behaviour and damaging the wing mirror and rear wiper of a VW Polo and a Range Rover. He also admitted damaging the door of a VW Golf. He was fined £200 with a total of £194.82 compensation and victim surcharge of £30, with £85 costs.

Michelle Gornall, 39 of Willow Gardens admitted using threatening behaviour and assaulting a female by beating. She was discharged conditionally for 12 months with £50 compensation and victim surcharge of £20 and £85 costs.

Kyle Anthony Harvey, 30, of Laxton Drive Meden Vale admitted using threatening behaviour. He was fined £520 with £30 victim surcharge and costs of £85.