Renfest set to go ahead for 2019 with a change of venue

Organisers of the popular festival have announced the dates of this year's Renfest, which will be held at Rainworth Village Hall.

In previous years, the event has taken place on the grounds of Rainworth Welfare Football Club.

David Graham said on social media: "On behalf of team vinyl. I can confirm that renfest 2019 will be taking place at Rainworth Village Hall on the July 13.

"The Inkpot is putting on a real ale beer festival.

"The Venue will also be holding events along with Rainworth Petanqe club.

"Live local music will be on from 12pm until 10pm as it was in previous years.

"Lots of stalls have already booked and we are happy to take more bookings on request.

"We will be raising money hopefully for two outside defibrillators for the Rainworth community.

"We would like to thank the community for their support past and present and look forward to another fabulous day.

"Thank you all."

Peter Wilford added: " We would like to thank the above mentioned venues for their support and backing to enable this well established event to take place, and to get back to basics of supporting the local charities that really need the help to raise funds.

"Please come down on the day, there should be lots of things for people to do young and old.

"We thank you all for your support past and present. See you all there."

Last year, Renfest raised over £3,000 for Dawson You are my sunshine, in memory of Dawson Willcock, who sadly lost his battle with Hepatablastoma in 2017.