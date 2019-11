Firefighters were called to Fletcher Way on the Crown Farm Industrial Estate on November 12, 2018, to reports of a blaze and "loud explosion", which ripped through the KP Fencing site for hours of the evening. See our gallery below.

1. Crown Farm Fire, November 2018 KP Fencing was torn through following the blaze. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Crown Farm Fire, November 2018 The extent of the damage. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Crown Farm Fire, November 2018 Fire investigators on the scene. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Crown Farm Fire, November 2018 The fire tore through the factory for hours. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more