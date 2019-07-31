Police cordon at the scene.

Relive pictures of Mansfield's Bombardier and Whiteley factory fire - exactly one year ago today

It has been exactly one year to the day since a blaze gutted the former Bombardier and Whiteley factory in Mansfield.

The fire, on Victoria Street, saw crews from Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire battle to put it out overnight between July 31 and August 1, 2018. Five youths were arrested in connection to the incident, but all were released pending further investigation. See our gallery below to relive the blaze.

Flames gutted the building. Photo: Zoe Louise Baal

1. Victoria Street fire, July 31, 2018.

Remnants of the building.

2. Victoria Street fire, July 31, 2018.

Damage to the building. Photo: Mansfield District Council.

3. Victoria Street fire, July 31, 2018.

Firefighters tackle the blaze.

4. Victoria Street fire, July 31, 2018.

