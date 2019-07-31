Relive pictures of Mansfield's Bombardier and Whiteley factory fire - exactly one year ago today
It has been exactly one year to the day since a blaze gutted the former Bombardier and Whiteley factory in Mansfield.
The fire, on Victoria Street, saw crews from Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire battle to put it out overnight between July 31 and August 1, 2018. Five youths were arrested in connection to the incident, but all were released pending further investigation. See our gallery below to relive the blaze.
1. Victoria Street fire, July 31, 2018.
Flames gutted the building. Photo: Zoe Louise Baal