Relive pictures of Mansfield's Bombardier and Whiteley factory fire - exactly one year ago today

The fire, on Victoria Street, saw crews from Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire battle to put it out overnight between July 31 and August 1, 2018. Five youths were arrested in connection to the incident, but all were released pending further investigation. See our gallery below to relive the blaze.

1. Victoria Street fire, July 31, 2018. Flames gutted the building. Photo: Zoe Louise Baal ugc Buy a Photo

2. Victoria Street fire, July 31, 2018. Remnants of the building. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Victoria Street fire, July 31, 2018. Damage to the building. Photo: Mansfield District Council. ugc Buy a Photo

4. Victoria Street fire, July 31, 2018. Firefighters tackle the blaze. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more