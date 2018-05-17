Reliable stalwart Wendy is the backbone of solicitors’ firm

When members of the team at Fidler and Pepper Soclitors need advice or help, they usually turn to Wendy Walker.

For Wendy knows the Mansfield and Sutton-based firm better than most, having racked up her 37th year on its books. She is regarded as a reliable stalwart in an age when so many people move from job to job with abandon during their working careers, and is also viewed as a role model by bosses in the company.

She joined as a receptionist before becoming an office junior and then a secretary. Next, there was an opportunity to help open a new office in Mansfield, which had just three employees in it at that time.

Fast forward to the present day and she now oversees the conveyancing department, making sure that client matters are dealt with efficiently and effectively.

Wendy, a recent finalist in the East Midlands Chambers of Commerce Enterprising Women Awards, also works with the senior team in making sure the business strategy is right.

She said: “There have been quite a few changes over the years, particularly concerning the growth of the firm and the fact that we focus on two areas of law now, conveyancing and wills, probate and trusts.

“But we are not a firm that stands still. We move forward and we adapt, and to be a part of that is what has made me stay here. The firm had faith in me, and has been flexible in terms of family, so I wouldn’t be anywhere else.”

There are currently 81 members of staff at Fidler and Pepper, which has offices at Queen Street in Mansfield and at Low Street in Sutton. Of those, there are five people who have served with the firm for more than 30 years. Mark Slade, managing partner, has himself been at Fidler and Pepper for 32 years.

Mark said: “We know that people make a business work. And people like Wendy help to create the right environment for people to want to come to work.

“She plays a crucial role in the day-to-day operations, particularly as she is so experienced and knowledgeable. She is also a key player when it comes to ensuring that this business moves forward in the right direction.”

Mark added: “It is also interesting to note that 24 of our team collectively have more than 400 years of experience in working here. That’s a wealth of expertise we can offer to our clients.”

Fidler and Pepper recently attained the silver accolade in the Investors In People awards scheme, which measures how successfully an organisation supports its staff.