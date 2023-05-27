Hosted by Rainbow Monkey Events in partnership with Mansfield Business Improvement District, the first market is on Saturday, June 3, from 10am-4pm

Situated on Market Place, alongside the popular Saturday market, the vegan market will provide traders with the chance to share their vegan and eco-friendly products with the people of Mansfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Brundish, organiser, said: “We’re excited to be coming to Mansfield. It’ll be a great location and it’s lovely to have such enthusiasm from the team at Mansfield BID.

A bi-monthly vegan and ethical market launches in Mansfield on June 3.

“We’re proud to be able to support small, independent businesses, and give them a platform to showcase their creations.”

Stalls are set to include hot food from the likes of No Baloney, savoury food from Sunshine Deli and Khatti Meethi, sweet treats from Anandas, Cococheesecakes and The May Bakery, eco homewares from Dash Vegan, along with local charities such as Charlie’s Place and The Woodland Trust, along with a selection of gluten-free food traders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RME aims to bring “vibrant” vegan and ethical markets to a range of locations across the Midlands, with free entry for customers and “affordable” stall costs for traders.

Sue Rogers, BID operations manager, said: “Having held similar successful events in the past, we’re looking forward to partnering with RME to host a regular vegan market.

“We encourage everyone to come along and check it out - whether you’re already vegan, looking to be more eco-friendly, or simply curious about what’s on offer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Future markets are planned on August 19, October 14 and December 16, from 10am-4pm each time.