Regular patrols to stop smoking at King's Mill Hospital

Nottinghamshire NHS Trust have contracted community protection officers to crack down on smoking at King's Mill hospital site

King's Mill Hospital, in Sutton, part of the Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, is officially a smoke-free site.

Ashfield District Council's community protection officers (CPO) already patrol the hospital after concerns were raised last January about the impact smoking near the entrance was having on patients.

But now, a formal agreement between the council and the Trust has now been put in place.

CPOs will be regularly patrolling King’s Mill Hospital, including the hospital’s main entrance. They will be asking people who are smoking to move to outside the grounds of the hospital as well as fining anyone who is seen to be dropping litter.

Chief executive of SFH, Richard Mitchell, said: "The New Year is an ideal time for us to encourage patients, staff and visitors to quit smoking and remind them that we are a smoke-free Trust that provides support for people to stop smoking.

"I am really keen for us to become truly smoke-free. Smoking is a particular problem in and around the entrance of our King’s Mill Hospital site, which is why we have sought help from Ashfield District Council to patrol the area.

"It’s really not healthy for our patients, visitors or staff to have to battle through harmful smoke to enter the building and I would like to remind people that although we are supportive of those who wish to quit, we do take a zero tolerance approach to smoking."

Portfolio holder for Stronger and Safer Communities at Ashfield District Council Councillor Nicolle Ndiweni, said: "The council has been contracted to carry out work for Sherwood Forest Hospitals at the King’s Mill site to address the problem of litter associated with cigarettes.

"Community Protection Officers will speak with patients and visitors to remind them that the grounds of the Hospital are smoke free and ensure that any litter is appropriately discarded.

"Ashfield District Council wants to help people to live in a Safe, Clean and Green environment that residents are proud of and all necessary action will be taken moving forward."