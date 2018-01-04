Recycle and help raise Nottinghamshire Hospice funds

Recycling bottles and drinks containers to help raise money for a Nottinghamshire hospice is one New Year’s resolution you CAN keep.

Throughout January Veolia, Nottinghamshire County Council’s waste management contractor is donating £2 to Nottinghamshire Hospice for every tonne of recyclable plastic and cans collected from kerbside recycling bins.

The money raised will be used to help those with terminal and life-limiting illnesses, their families and carers.

Councillor John Handley, chairman of Nottinghamshire County Council who has chosen the hospice as his charity for this year, said: “Nottinghamshire Hospice gives people vital support in their most difficult times. This campaign will help to raise funds to help them in their brilliant work supporting those with terminal and life-limiting illnesses, their families and carers. In the run up to and during Christmas, we tend to buy a lot more compared to other times of the year - so now is a good time for us all to recycle more, which will raise money for this fantastic charity.”

In 2016, 750 tonnes of plastics bottles and cans were collected and Veolia has promised to donate an additional £500 bonus to the charity if the total reaches 1,000 tonnes in January this year.

Wayne Draycott, treatment manager at Veolia, said: “Recycling correctly is a great New Year’s resolution to pledge, and by supporting this campaign everyone will be helping us to recycle more for Nottinghamshire and raise money for this very worthwhile charity.”

To check what to recycle in Nottinghamshire people can find a kerbside bin recycling guide at www.veolia.co.uk/nottinghamshire/BinSmart