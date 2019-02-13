Recruitment drive for more social carers in Mansfield and Ashfield

Nottinghamshire County Council has launched a campaign to encourage more people to consider a career in adult social care.

More and more people are now living longer with different health and mobility conditions which means that they require support from social care staff. This may be short term support to help people get back on their feet after an illness, support to help people live independently at home for as long as possible, as well as support in residential settings.

As well as staff proving direct care and support to people aged between 18 to 100, there are a range of other opportunities that people can train for, including social workers and occupational therapists. Social care staff describe their work as unique, varied and rewarding.

Training and on-going support is available and a career structure provides opportunities to grow, learn and develop. A career in social care with Nottinghamshire County Council also offers flexible working and regular support from senior managers.

Megan Holding, social care assistant said: “I have been in my social care post for over a year now and before I came to the council I was a manager for a nursery and out of school club.

“I thoroughly enjoy my role working with people to check that their care and support packages are still working well for them. The team I am in are hardworking and I find the team full of opportunities to further progress in my career and current job role. I have a learning disability and have found no end of help and support from my team and the council. I have never felt so comfortable and confident in a job role before but I am given plenty of opportunities to learn and develop and no one holds me back because I have a learning disability. They always encourage and support me.”

Christine Boyle, community care officer in the occupational health team said: “I was a customer service advisor with the council's Customer Service Centre for 10 years. I was the first point of contact for all adult social care enquiries and would do initial assessments over the telephone. The customer’s enquiry would often be dealt with by me providing advice and guidance or the case would be sent to the district team for an assessment either at clinic or in the home. This was for both care and equipment needs for older adults.

“In my role as community care officer with the occupational health team, I find that communication is key. As long as you can talk to people and have a genuine interest in what can help maintain or improve the quality of their life, then you pick the rest up as you go along. There isn’t always a right or wrong way and what is right for one person may not be what is right for another. I have to include the customer in all decisions and work with them to achieve a positive outcome.”

Laura Mynett, social worker said: “I have been in my current role since September 2017. I worked in advertising and marketing for over 20 years, having left school at 16 to work for an advertising company, before doing my social work degree through the Open University. I hadn’t previously considered social work as it wasn’t a job I knew much about but I got a role in an adoption agency promoting the charity and recruiting adopters and found out more about social work through this role.

“I’m due to submit my ASYE (assessed and supported year in employment) portfolio shortly. The ASYE programme is well organised and offers lots of additional training and the opportunity to meet fellow colleagues who are new to social work which helps in feeling supported. I have also been fortunate to work in a great team with regular quality supervision and a manager who is knowledgeable, realistic and approachable.”

Coun Stuart Wallace, Chairman of the Adult Social Care Committee said: “Working in social care is an extremely rewarding career. It can be hard work, but to have the ability to make a lasting difference to people’s lives and independence is a privilege.

“We would like to encourage anyone who has considered a career helping and providing support to others to get in touch with the county council to find out more. A career in adult social care will change the lives of the people you support and it will certainly change your life too.”

Mansfield MP Ben Bradley has welcomed the move.

He said: "“I fully support this campaign. By helping local employers in Mansfield recruit people with the right personal values for care work, our community will be better supported by highly motivated and skilled workers."