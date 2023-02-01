In December last year, Fire Door Specialists, Door Certs, and FD Supplies moved from Ripley to former engineering premises on Brierley Park Close, Stanton Hill.

At the time, co-founder Kieran Percival said that the move would enable the companies to grow, and that new recruits would be needed.

Now, the group needs to fill various roles, including in finance and administration, in sales, and in operations.

The new facilities in Stanton Hill have state-of-the-art equipment.

Mr Percival said: “This is an exciting time for the group, as we are ambitious and looking forward.

“We have grown organically since we launched more than six years ago, but we are now taking the businesses to the next level.

“We know our unrivalled knowledge, attention to detail, and determination to deliver for customers puts us in a good place to grasp the opportunities that exist across the UK.”

The group currently collectively employs 17 people, and the Brierley Park Close unit has been kitted out with state-of-the-art CNC machinery, storage and racking, and spray booths.

New offices have also been created within the facility.

Nick Maciejewski, warehouse manager, said: “We really are a good team here, helping each other out and getting the work done efficiently and safely.

“We can train people but they need to be able to multitask, think for themselves, be motivated, and, above all, ensure that our reputation for customer service remains second to none.”