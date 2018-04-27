Record year for flagship Mansfield finance firm

The Mansfield Building Society is celebrating a record year.

The Mansfield-based firm has announced record new mortgage lending of £93.7 million and savings balance growth of £16m.

Gev Lynott, The Mansfield chief executive.

At its annual general meeting, the society said it broke a number of records on its way to delivering the new mortgage lending, leading to an overall mortgage asset growth of 12.2 per cent – total assets at The Mansfield now exceed £360 million.

Gev Lynott, The Mansfield chief executive, said: “As a mutual building society, run for the benefit of our members, I’m immensely proud to report on another successful year for The Mansfield.

“We’ve added to the society’s financial strength, achieved record lending and continued to grow our savings balances.

“We’re already looking to the future with confidence and, in addition to business as usual, we are planning a number of exciting projects including refreshing the society’s brand, the refurbishment of our Sutton branch, and also developing our online savings proposition.

“Our commercial performance combined with the investments, volunteering and fundraising in our community show how committed we are in trying to make a difference to the lives and wellbeing of individuals within our heartland area.”

The Mansfield also handed over thousands of pounds to charity.

A spokesman said: “While The Mansfield has had a strong year financially, it has not lost sight of its heritage and has taken great pride in increasing its support for local good causes.

“In 2017, its community support scheme’s cumulative donations reached £150,000 since the scheme was established in 2007.

“Over the past 3 years the Society has also contributed £120,000 into The Mansfield Building Society Charitable Trust Fund to provide further support to local worthwhile causes.

“In addition, the Society’s staff have raised over £7,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support and donated more than 70 volunteer days to help a range of local organisations. The money raised for Macmillan goes directly to those affected by cancer in Mansfield, Ashfield and Chesterfield.”