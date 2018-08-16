Record year as Brunts Academy gains 100 per cent passes in A levels

At Mansfield’s Brunts Academy there was plenty to celebrate students achieved a 100 per cent pass rate - up on last years 99.7 per cent.

The agonising summer wait for teenagers was finally over as they found out if they made the grade to get into their chosen universities.

A level students at Brunts academy celebrate their results.

Carl Atkin, Headteacher said: “Sixth Form students and staff at The Brunts Academy have worked incredibly hard to ensure the best opportunities for achievement for all. In doing so, students have once again been highly successful in securing places to a wide range of Higher Education institutions to further their studies and achieve their long term ambitions.

“Our students have performed exceptionally well with a 100 per cent pass rate, an increase in the number of students achieving A* - B and A* - C grades and further increases in overall

grades for both academic and vocational qualifications.”

University destinations include; The University of Warwick to study Computer Science, Kings College London to study Nutrition and Dietetics, The University of Sheffield to study Politics and Economics and The University of Leeds to study Advanced Psychology.

Olivia Bramble celebrating her A level results at Brunts Academy.

In addition, several students have secured Higher Apprenticeships and employment with organisations such as Laing O’Rourke, Gleades and Nottinghamshire Police.

Daniel Freeman who achieved Grades A*, A*, A* in Computer Science, Maths and Physics and who will be studying Computer Science at the University of Warwick said “I literally could not be happier – these results have definitely exceeded my expectations.”

Amy Hawksley who achieved Grades A, A, B in Finance, Geography and Psychology and who will be studying Law & Criminology at The University of Sheffield, said “I’m really happy with my results and looking forward to going to Uni”.

Lily Nash who achieved Grades A, B, B in Maths, Biology and Chemistry and who will be studying Nutrition and Dietetics at Kings College London, said “I’m so pleased to have achieved the grades to secure my first choice”.

Daniel Freeman with head teacher Carl Atkin.

Josh Brown who achieved Grades A, A, B in Business, Finance and History and who will be studying Accounting and Financial Management at The University of Sheffield said “I’m shocked, but in a very good way!”

Charlotte Cropper who achieved Grades B, B, Double Distinction* in Creative Writing,

English Language & Literature and Production Arts and who will be studying Media and Performance at Salford University, said “I can’t wait to start my next chapter at Salford”.

Cameron Day who achieved Grades A, B, C in Product Design, Media Studies and Finance and who will be studying Graphic Design at the University of Lincoln “I’m chuffed to bits; I have done better than I ever anticipated”.

Cameron Day (Left)

Olivia Bramble gained grades B, B, C and D in Psychology, product design Extended Project Qualification and Maths. she will study Psychology at Sheffield University. She said: The A levels were difficult but manageable - I am so happy I passed them.”

Neil Davies, Assistant Headteacher and Head of sixth form added, “Results day is always an emotional time for all involved! I am once again delighted that through the endeavour and ambition of our students and staff, we at The Brunts Academy can be extremely proud of the achievements of our students. We wish them every success as they embark upon the next stage of their journeys.”