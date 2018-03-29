Rebranded travel agency opens its doors in Mansfield

A rebranded and refurbished travel agency in the centre of Mansfield is promising friendly, face-to-face holiday advice.

The former Co-op Travel store in the Four Seasons Shopping Centre has been transformed into a branch of Thomas Cook, complete with a more modern feel.

First customers John and Marlene Anthony recieve a bottle of bubbly from travel consultant Karen Widdowson and manager Christie Fulleylove at the rebranded Thomas Cook store.

Thomas Cook’s ‘Sunny Heart’ logo and Mansfield Town’s mascot, Sammy The Stag, welcomed customners to an opening-day party, and the first couple through the doors, John and Marlene Anthony, received a bottle of bubbly from travel consultant Karen Widdowson.

Karen is one of a team of ten led by store manager Christie Fulleylove. All are already well-known to locals and boast lots of travel experience, having visited several countries during their time with the business.

Kathryn Darbandi, director of retail and customer experience for Thomas Cook UK, said: “We are excited to re-open the former Co-op Travel store in Mansfield, and we are looking forward to welcoming both familiar and new faces very soon.

“While more than two-thirds of our customers research their holidays online before coming into store, we know that many of them still value face-to-face contact with their local high-street travel agent.”

Thomas Cook merged with Co-op Travel in 2012, but has now bought out all of its partner’s retail stores and is in the process of renovating them to create one brand by the end of November this year.

The branch at the Four Seasons is one of Thomas Cook’s ‘neighbourhood stores’, with the focus on local, knowledgeable teams offering high levels of personalised service in a fresh and comfortable environment.