Reading between the parking-bay lines

According to a report in the Chad last week, Morrisons in Kirkby is to introduce number plate recognition cameras in its car park ‘to aid parking and management of the parking facilities’.

In my view the only reason for spending money on the new systems is to ensure that customers pay the new parking charges. Benefits such as creating spaces for genuine customers are of secondary importance.

Instead of installing expensive hi-tech equipment to ‘manage’ parking, surely it would be of more benefit to the community to employ a human to roam the car park making notes of people abusing the system and reporting them to the police? No on-the-spot fines of course, we wouldn’t want the ‘parking wardens’ to be put in danger from aggressive car drivers.

Tony Olsson

Millers Way, Kirkby

