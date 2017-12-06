Rare OFSTED rating of Outstanding for Shirebrook school

A lofty accolade achieved by only six per cent of schools in the UK is being celebrated by jubilant St Joseph’s Primary in Shirebrook.

The Catholic school on Langwith Road was given a rare Outstanding rating by inspectors at OFSTED, and praised for its “relentless efforts” to ensure children receive a good education.

“I am delighted with the outcome of our inspection,” said Deborah Tibble, who has been head teacher at St Joseph’s for eight years. “All members of staff are determined to provide the highest-quality education for all our pupils, and it is wonderful that this has been recognised.

“I am privileged to work with such a talented team of staff and governor, and would like to thank them for their support and commitment.”

A voluntary acedemy, which is part of the Aquinas Multi-Academy Trust, St Joseph’s has about 200 pupils on its books.

The report highlighted the subject knowledge of “extremely skilled” teachers, the behaviour and general happiness of pupils, attitudes and safety. It also recognised that youngsters were “ambitious and keen to learn”, while parents hailed a school that was “very welcoming”.

The head boy, Dillan Kudlacik, and the head girl, Jayci Crew, at St Joseph’s backed up the OFSTED findings by lavishing their own praise on the school.

Dillan said: “Only a few schools get to be Outstanding, so this is great for us. Head teacher Mrs Tibble works hard for us to get the best education. We do assessments to help teachers give us work, which is always challenging, and no-one gets left out.”

Jayci said: “Teachers are always there for you, and they support us to achieve the very best we can. Lessons are exciting, and our teachers work very hard to make learning as interesting as possible.”