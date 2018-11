Rain is set for today until 11pm.

Temperatures will reach highs of 13° with a South West breeze.

A BBC weather spokesman said: "Brighter into the afternoon with sunny intervals, but also showers, these especially later. Quite a windy day.

"Some further showery bursts of rain this evening and into tonight for a time. However, it should turn dry after midnight with clear periods, allowing it to become rather chilly. Less windy too."