Rail delays after train hits a horse

A horse has been hit by a train causing disruptions for Nottinghamshire rail users.

East Midlands Trains have issued a warning that services on the Nottingham/Mansfield/Worksop route are being disrupted because of animals on the line.

A statement on the East Midlands Trains website says: “There are animals on the line at Newstead. This is between Nottingham and Mansfield Woodhouse and is disrupting our trains on the Nottingham/Mansfield/Worksop routes.

Network Rail are mobilising staff to attend the area and we are expecting the line to be fully open by 1500 with a normal service expected by 1700

All of our services operating between Nottingham/Mansfield/Worksop will be required to divert via a alternative route causing them to be unable to call at Bulwell, Hucknall and Newstead.

Our 1155 Nottingham to Mansfield Woodhouse has struck a horse and is unable to move at present.

Our 1138 Worksop to Nottingham will be the first service to divert via the alternative route and will not call at Bulwell, Hucknall and Newstead.

“You should continue to travel as originally planned however your journey may be delayed by 60 minutes. We are sorry for the delay to your journey today.

“If you have been delayed over 30 minutes you may be entitled to claim compensation, full details of how to claim can be found here: https://www.eastmidlandstrains.co.uk/delayrepay

“We are currently looking at alternative arrangements to keep you on the move. “

If you are travelling between Nottingham, Bulwell and Hucknall you can use your train ticket on the NET tram system