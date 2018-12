Pupils from Radcliffe-on-Trent Junior School purchased pet treats to put into shoe boxes for the Radcliffe Animal Centre Shoe Box Appeal for Christmas Day.

Gifts, containing pet chews, toys, and other necessities were put into decorated shoe boxes and labelled with ‘Dog’, ‘Cat’ or ‘Rabbit’.

Wrapping goodies for an excited little doggy

The shoe boxes will be opened on Christmas Day with the help of staff from Radcliffe Animal Centre, to an array of waggs, twitches and purrs.