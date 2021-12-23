The officers had earlier responded to reports of a disturbance at an address in Kirkby.

About an hour late,r they found a car believed to have been involved in the incident which was parked on Lakeview Drive, Annesley.

Howeverm as they approached, the vehicle rolled down a grass bank and into the lake.

Nottinghamshire Police

The car floated across the water and started to sink.

Officers quickly rushed in, smashed a car window and dragged the driver out and to safety.

The man was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital to be treated for hypothermia, following the incident yesterday, Wednesday, December 22, at about 11.30pm.

Police said work would be ongoing today to recover the car from the lake.

The officers were unhurt, apart from a cut to the head of one, and exposure to the cold.

Detective Sergeant Dave Prest, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “As the car sank, the driver was seen with inches of air between his head and the roof.

“The officers showed real courage and determination by wading into the freezing water to rescue him.

“Police officers always put the safety of the public first and are always there when people are in their hour of need.

“With support from our emergency service colleagues the man received treatment and I hope he goes on to make a full recovery.”